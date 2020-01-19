AEW Rumors: Major Behind The Scenes Change Revealed

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite has gotten off to a successful start on TNT, but the product hasn’t been perfect on every episode. A few weeks ago, a segment featuring the Dark Order stable beating up all of the company’s top babyfaces was the subject of intense criticism from fans and pundits, and it appears to have caused Tony Khan to change the company’s approach to storylines.

Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, WrestleTalk reports that Khan and co. have learned from their mistake and the AEW president has taken on more responsibilities in regards to booking, which is why the shows have been much better since that episode.

“Regarding the booking which has come together better over the last three weeks, Tony Khan took more control after the negativity from the Corpus Christi show and you can see more seeds of long-term planning and layers in storylines, like in the four four team tag match and other angles. But that’s also related to all involved.”

In recent weeks, AEW has been planting seeds for upcoming rivalries. For example, Meltzer mentioned the tag match on the last episode, which was won by Kenny Omega and Adam Page. All the signs point towards Page eventually betraying his partner, as he has made efforts to get away from the Elite after struggling to find success in AEW.

Merry Christmas from #AEW! Thank you great wrestling fans for supporting us in 2019! In 2020 we’ll visit new towns, work hard, learn from our experiences & I hope you’ll consider watching AEW in 2020! We return from our company holiday break with 2020’s 1st Dynamite on January 1! pic.twitter.com/wi1fd8kxO1 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 25, 2019

AEW has been transparent with fans over those mistakes, however, which suggests that the company is listening to the feedback. As noted by WrestleTalk, the incident from the Dynamite episode was even acknowledged on an episode of Being the Elite, so it’s evident that the company’s executives understand when they’ve made a poor creative decision.

WWE, on the other hand, is regularly lambasted for not listening to the Universe — so much so that the McMahon family even admitted to not doing a great job on a December 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw — and wrestling fans will be appreciative of AEW’s desire to rectify its mistakes.

AEW is currently gearing up for its next pay-per-view, Revolution, in February. On next Wednesday’s Dynamite, Jon Moxley will face Pac in a number one contender’s match for Chris Jericho’s World Championship. Moxley recently humiliated Jericho’s Inner Circle faction, and the rivalry is set to culminate at Revolution.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, is currently engaged in a feud with MJF. The executive vice president is running through hoops to adhere to the mouthy heel’s stipulations, which will determine whether or not Rhodes will receive a match against him at the upcoming pay-per-view.