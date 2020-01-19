‘The Weather Channel’ Calls Out ‘Jeopardy!’ For Weather Related Mistake

'The Weather Channel' insists 'Jeopardy!' made an error.

Jim Cantore and Jen Carfagno of The Weather Channel recently called out the popular trivia show Jeopardy! for making a mistake with one of their questions during Thursday’s episode. While they claim they are fans of the show, they insist an error was made when an answer regarding a particular type of storm was accepted, according to the Daily News.

The question was in regards to a two week period from 2018 in which the East Coast was hit with three of a certain type of storm. The was storm was described as having been named after the direction in which the wind comes. The answer given was “What was a Nor’Easter,” which according to Cantore and Carfagno isn’t exactly correct.

“Yeah, now don’t feel bad. This misunderstanding happens quite often,” Carfagno noted.

“The problem with the answer is, it’s just a little bit flawed. A Nor’Easter isn’t named for the direction from which the storm comes, but for the direction in which the wind comes. So that’s the only problem with that question,” Cantore explained.

Thus the error was really in the way the question was phrased. Cantore went on to joke that he would have expected the show’s longtime host Alex Trebek to have picked up on the mistake in wording.

“You know what, Alex, I’m shocked you didn’t catch that. But thanks for letting us chime in,” Cantore said.

This isn’t the only error the trivia show has made recently that was caught by viewers. They got into hot water after they mistakenly aired an episode in which the wrong answer was accepted for a question regarding the location of the Church of Nativity, which is located in the city of Jesus Christ’s birthplace, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Katie Needle, a former champion, provided the answer of Palestine but was told she was incorrect. Another contestant named Jack McGuire then buzzed in with the answer Israel which was accepted as the correct answer. This was an error as the true birthplace of Jesus Christ is Bethlehem which is a city located in Palestine. Thus, Needle’s answer should have been accepted in this case.

As it turns out, this was actually an error in production. The mistake was caught and the clue was thrown out.

“In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out. Unfortunately, through human error in post-production, the uncorrected version of the game was broadcast. We regret the error and we will make every effort to ensure this never happens again,” the show said in their apology.