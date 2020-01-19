‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe And Nick Viall Share Thoughts On Hannah Brown’s Return

The topic of Hannah Brown’s return to The Bachelor this season has been widely debated by fans and alumni alike. Some felt Hannah had no business sidling her way into Peter Weber’s season after she sent him home on her own season of The Bachelorette. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall were both the Bachelorette and Bachelor several years ago, and the two were recently asked about Hannah’s return to the series, and if they thought she and Peter should ultimately end up together.

The pair caught up with E! News while attending the iHeartRadio Podcast awards earlier this week and dished on the famous duo.

“I ship whatever makes people happy. I ship whatever they both want in their hearts. You’re The Bachelor. You’re on TV. You’re supposed to date these women,” Kaitlyn noted. “But if you don’t follow your heart, you’re a loser at the end. You’re a winner no matter what if you pick what makes your heart happy.”

“They are both great and if that’s what Peter wants, I support it and if Hannah wants it, I support that. I’m not one of those people who are hoping that it happens but if that’s what they want and that’s what makes them happy, great,” Nick added.

Nick also then noted that he thinks there won’t be anything further from Hannah and Peter past the duo’s conversation on the most recent episode in the series. Two other Bachelor alumni feel differently than Nick though. Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti recently commented on their podcast, Almost Famous, that they believe it’s possible that Hannah and Peter are a couple right now in the present day. Ashley and Ben agreed that the odds of Hannah and Peter being together are 50/50 and while they wouldn’t be mad at it, they felt that it would be quite shocking to the world.

If Hannah and Peter are not together, and the pilot is currently with someone from his season, many are wondering if the Alabama native will be chosen to be The Bachelorette for a second season. Kaitlyn noted when speaking to E! News that it wasn’t an experience she felt like she could go through a second time, and said if Hannah opted to do it she might be too much in her own head and probably wouldn’t come out finding love.

Reality Steve is still confused as to what happens at the end of Peter’s season but did narrow down his final two. The insider is claiming Peter did choose one of the women from his cast but has no idea which woman it is at this time. This would debunk Ben and Ashley’s theory but nothing can be certain until the After the Final Rose ceremony airs at the end of the season.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.