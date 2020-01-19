‘Bachelorette’ Bad Boy Chad Johnson Slams Hannah Brown As ‘Desperate’ In Lengthy Commentary

Some people weren’t pleased to see the return of Hannah Brown on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor these past two weeks. Hannah popped up in the first two episodes of the show, and it wasn’t just the contestants who were upset with her cameo, but a former Bachelorette cast member wasn’t happy about it either. Chad Johnson, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season, recently spoke to Us Weekly about Hannah’s return to the Bachelor family of shows, and called her “desperate,” while also commenting on her possible return in a lead role again.

“Hannah Brown should definitely not be the Bachelorette again because she obviously is not ready for a real relationship,” Chad said. “While she is a nice girl, she is simply basking in the fame that she’s gotten from The Bachelor currently and has no time for anything else.”

Despite calling her a “nice girl,” Chad continued to go after her character with additional comments.

“The fact that she is going for her third, or potentially even fourth pick if you consider the fact that Luke [Parker] was the front runner until he screwed it up, shows that she is simply desperate to be in a relationship with anyone from Bachelor Nation that can garner a longer Instagram famous lifespan since we all know that being in a relationship increases your relevancy and duration of the Bachelor world’s short-lived fame,” Chad continued.

Chad alluded to Peter being Hannah’s fourth choice after things fell through with her first pick, Jed Wyatt, and again with her second pick when she asked out Tyler Cameron on the After the Final Rose episode. Peter might have been sent home in “third place” but all season long Hannah seemed to be most taken by Luke and was her front runner until he shamed her for having sex with Peter during filming.

Chad went on to say he hoped Hannah could move on with life and stop trying to date men from her season, suggesting she maybe pursue relationships with C-list celebrities and musicians or rich entrepreneurs that are probably sliding into her DM’s right now. He then reiterated that Hannah should definitely not be the Bachelorette again. Bachelor Nation seems to be torn on the idea of Hannah returning, as some think she’d be a great first pick to appear on the show twice, while others feel like her time is done and she needs to move on and allow new blood in.

Long-time Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison recently commented that he wouldn’t mind seeing Hannah as the star of the dating show again, and even alumni of the ABC program like Evan Bass are on board for her return next season.

This episode has proven nothing other than HANNAH B IS STILL OUR NEXT BACHELORETTE #TheBachelor — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) January 14, 2020

Hannah has not commented on returning to the series at this time, but her next chance to do so would be this summer on Bachelor in Paradise. Chad, on the other hand, has officially retired from appearing on any Bachelor family shows.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.