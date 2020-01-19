Instagram Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Skimpy White Lace Top & Pink Leather Jacket

Katelyn Runck set Instagram on fire by wearing a tiny lace top in her most recent update. The fitness model shared the post on her account on Saturday.

The model looked smoking hot in three-slide upload. Katelyn wore a white top with thin spaghetti straps and a sheer lace mid-section. The top flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, and flat tummy.

Katelyn paired the shirt with some distressed jeans and a pink leather jacket. The model wore the jacket off her shoulders in the first photo and the video. However, in the second slide, she showcased the look in its entirety.

Katelyn had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She posed in front of a variety of flowers for the snaps, and accessorized with layered gold chains around her neck and light-colored polish on her fingernails.

The brunette bombshell opted for a glam makeup look in the post. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheekbones, a glowing highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes. She also added a pink tint to her full lips.

In the caption, Katelyn asked her fans which one of the slides they liked the best. Meanwhile, her nearly 2 million followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button over 25,000 times and leaving more than 1,100 comments in the span of nine hours.

“Hey Katelyn!! I love your outfit!! You look so pretty!!!!! You are such a beautiful girl!!” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.

“Wow looking hot in those denim jeans you fill in so well,” another person remarked.

“The most happy moment in my day is too watch your post,” a third social media user said.

“You’re so beautiful and your doing a fabulous job. Keep it up Katelyn,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn showcased her incredibly fit physique on Instagram in a racy post on Friday.

In the photo, the model wore a pair of gray leggings and a tight black-and-gray top in one snap, and flexed her muscles and put her chiseled six-pack abs on full display in the other photos included in the update.

Katelyn Runck’s fans appeared to approve of that upload as well. It’s garnered more than 51,000 likes and over 1,800 comments in the hours since it was published to her feed.