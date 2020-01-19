Nancy Pelosi Taunts Donald Trump: ‘You Are Impeached Forever’

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi appeared on comedian Bill Maher’s show this Friday, offering a message to President Donald Trump. The stain of impeachment will forever be part of Trump’s legacy, Pelosi suggested, regardless of what the United States Senate decides to do in the end.

Per The Hill, Pelosi said the following.

“You are impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does, it can never be erased.”

“If I knew that the president is listening, I would want him to know that he is impeached forever, and he is impeached forever because he used the office of the president to try to influence a foreign country for his personal and political benefit,” Pelosi added, echoing the claims made by the House in the two impeachment articles against Trump.

According to the articles, Trump committed impeachable offenses during and after his contacts with the Ukrainian government. The president, House articles say, pressured the Ukrainian government to launch investigations into his political opponent, freezing — and threatening to permanently withdraw — military aid. Trump is also guilty of obstruction of Congress, according to Democrats.

Pelosi also said that Trump “undermined” American national security and betrayed the Constitution with his actions, suggesting that the president jeopardized the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, because one of the individuals he wanted Ukraine to investigate was former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently one of the leading Democratic White House hopefuls.

“The fact is is that we knew we had a solid case for impeachment of the president,” Pelosi told Maher, adding that Democrats knew additional information about Trump’s contacts with Ukrainian authorities would come out, but felt it was not necessary to prolong the impeachment process.

The new information Pelosi brought up during her conversation with Maher has to do with presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s longtime associate Lev Parnas. The businessman is thought to have been heavily involved in Trump’s alleged pressure campaign against Ukraine, and revealed new information about the case. Furthermore, former National Security John Bolton has also suggested that he has intelligence to share with the Senate.

Earlier this week, the impeachment articles against Trump moved to the Senate, where jurors will decide whether to convict or acquit the president. Not a single Republican is expected to vote against Trump, and there are concerns about the integrity of the process. Democratic impeachment managers reportedly worry that the Trump team will try to “game” the trial, by blocking witnesses and selectively approving documents.