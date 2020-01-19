‘RHOD’ Brandi Redmond Makes Statement After Leaving Wellness Center, Later Edits It To Remove Shade

Brandi Redmond has recently exited a wellness center she checked herself into after an old racially insensitive video she made resurfaced online. The Real Housewives of Dallas star appeared to mock Asian people in her video where she addressed her squinty eyes and after immense backlash for the video, Brandi decided she needed time away to reflect on her behavior. Now that she’s back and living her everyday life, Brandi shared her first official statement since leaving the center on her personal Instagram page.

The new video post captured Brandi while she was recording her Weekly Dose of B.S. podcast she shares with best friend and RHOD costar Stephanie Hollman. Attached to the video was a lengthy caption where the reality star thanked all those who supported her during this difficult time which included some of her other RHOD costars but she also threw shade at Kameron Westcott. Brandi has since edited her caption, but screenshots captured her comments and Bravo fans are taking notice.

“Thank you to these souls that cried with me, prayed with me and were a positive light in my life & helped my family during this difficult time. Stephanie & Travis, D’Andra & Jeremy, Mama Dee, Kary & Eduardo, my parents, my family, close friends, and my amazing husband and children. I am so grateful for God helping me through this, allowing me to heal and love myself. To those that set out to hurt me, know that I still have compassion for you in my heart. Thank you all for hearing my truth and my heart.”

The short line which has since been edited out read: “Kameron and Steve, I forgive you but I won’t be your victim anymore.”

Steve Kemble, known to RHOD viewers as LeeAnne Locken’s wedding planner, leaked the video of Brandi on his personal Twitter page which led to Brandi’s recent downfall. Fans believed Steve leaked the video to take some of the heat off of LeeAnne who was under heavy fire during the RHOD reunion for derogatory comments she made about Kary Brittingham.

Kameron took a stance against Brandi in an Instagram story after the video surfaced which was recorded by All About the Real Housewives Instagram account, which caused further division between the two ladies.

Brandi is coming under fire again for the comment she made toward Steve and Kameron, with many Instagram users slamming her for playing the victim in the scenario. Some commenters noted that she was putting the blame for her video on Steve when she should have taken full accountability for her actions in the post, and not pawned any of the responsibility off on someone else.

Fans of RHOD are waiting to see if Brandi will be back on Season 5 of the show after some viewers have called for her firing.