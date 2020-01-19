Brunette Hottie Gia Macool Showcases Her Colossal Cleavage In A Sheer Dress On Instagram

Gia Macool left little to the imagination in a skimpy, sheer dress for her latest Instagram upload. The brunette hottie posted the racy update to the platform on Saturday.

In the photo, Gia stunned as she posed in the revealing beige dress. The gown hugged the model’s curves and did little to hide her colossal cleavage with its low cut and thin spaghetti straps.

Gia also showcased her toned arms, curvy hips, and tiny waist in the see-through dress. She wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back as she looked away from the camera.

The model wore a full face of makeup for the photo, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and bold pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry lipstick on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

In addition, Gia accessorized her sexy style with a dainty gold chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

In the background of the photo, a stunning blue sky, some green grass, and a tree are visible. The view can be seen in more detail in the video that accompanied the photo, which shows a behind the scenes look at Gia’s photo shoot.

Meanwhile, many of Gia’s over 1.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, which earned more than 24,000 likes and over 800 comments within the first six hours after publication.

“Bravo! Love this shot! Will always love outdoor shots!” one of Gia’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You are a bright and shining star in a dark world. I love all of your posts and think you’re the most gorgeous woman on the planet,” another fan remarked.

“Words are less for your beauty. You are the world’s most beautiful & Sexiest Women. I am your very Biggg Fann,” a third social media user wrote.

“Beautiful lady. You look very attractive and elegant,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just days earlier Gia slayed in a skintight striped tank top and a pair of unzipped Daisy Dukes. Her hourglass figure stole the spotlight in the snap, which was taken in Los Angeles, California.

That photo also proved to be a big hit among Gia Macool’s fans. Since it’s upload, the post has raked up more than 36,000 likes and over 940 comments for the model.