Robert Downey Jr. Dodges ‘Black Widow’ Question After Rumors Of Cameo

Rumors have been swirling for quite some time now regarding Robert Downey Jr. and his appearance in the upcoming solo Black Widow film. Tony Stark might have met his demise in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like Iron Man could be making one more appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if the rumors are true. Black Widow will take place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, so a cameo by Tony Stark is completely plausible, but many are wondering if the character should show up in another film, or have his last appearance be during his emotional Endgame death scene.

Downey was directly asked about his possible cameo in the upcoming Scarlett Johansson flick when promoting his newest movie, Dolittle. Entertainment Tonight posed the tricky question, which the actor somehow answered yet didn’t answer at the same time.

“I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know.”

While he clearly knows how to dodge a question, Downey joked that if he is appearing in the new movie, he wished he knew about it. Some fans have been speculating that Tony Stark’s cameo in the new film just could be some sort of flashback and may not necessarily include any new footage.

Black Widow could also follow the lead of Endgame by taking the viewers into the past and showing them a different side of something they’ve already seen. The fourth Avengers film achieved this during time travel scenes, where fans got to see different aspects of scenes they had already witnessed in the Battle of New York, events on Asgard, and Peter Quill’s time on Morag. If this is the case, Downey would have had to shoot new material, but nothing can ever be confirmed until Black Widow is officially out in theaters.

Comicbook has a theory that Iron Man’s appearance in the new standalone film will actually be old footage from Captain America: Civil War that was not in the original cut of the movie. The deleted scene isn’t featured in any bonus footage either, but was used in special screenings for the event and is only known about through word of mouth.

In this mystery scene, Tony tells Natasha Romanoff that she needs to run after he has his final battle with Captain America and the Winter Soldier. This push from Tony would send Natasha into hiding with Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson which sets up the group for the events of Infinity War. This could be a good start-off scene for Black Widow, showing just what she does after Civil War which pushes her back to Russia to meet up with her “family.”

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1.