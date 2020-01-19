Ricky Gervais Has Risen In Popularity Since Scathing Golden Globes Performance

People seem to have liked Ricky Gervais' 'hold nothing back' attitude at the Golden Globes.

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes earlier this month for the fifth time. His performance was certainly scathing and he wasn’t afraid to offend anyone, not even those who were sitting in the star-studded audience. While some of his remarks may have been deemed controversial, he made no apologies. Viewers seem to have liked this hold-nothing-back approach as Gervais’ popularity has dramatically risen since the performance, leading him to top charts, according to The Daily Wire.

The Hollywood Reporter deemed Gervais the No. 1 ranked comedian currently on their “Social Climbers” charts. Just below him is Kevin Hart. Gervais has also topped the chart of favorite actor, followed up by Dwayne Johnson. In addition, Gervais secured 300,000 more followers on social media just within 24 hours of the Golden Globes, gaining fans not only on Twitter but Instagram as well. The consensus seems to be that people found Gervais’ speech to be not only funny, but a great way to call out Hollywood’s elite, even taking them down a peg.

In one of his most shocking jabs, Gervais begged award winners to keep things short, pointing out that the whole night is already long enough and that no one wants to hear lengthy acceptance speeches that delve into controversial political or social issues. He even joked about how few of the actors in attendance had proper educations beyond high school, emphasizing that they had no authority to be making such speeches. In fact, he went as far as to claim they likely had less education under their belts than the famous 17-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and then f*ck off,” he told them.

Gervais insists that this was the last time he would ever host this ceremony. Thus, he may have been less concerned about offending people as he did not have the desire of getting asked back. He knew not everyone would like his jokes and wasn’t surprised by the left-wing publications that slammed him the day after the performance.

“I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I’m surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn’t it? Just makes it funnier though,” he said.

He does not, however, agree with the comment that some have made calling the speech right-winged, insisting he meant to go along with no particular political agenda, as The Inquisitr previously reported.