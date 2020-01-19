Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Looks Absolutely Stunning In A Red Swimsuit On Instagram

American Playboy model Kindly Myers posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account on Saturday, January 18, and stopped her legions of admirers in their tracks with her sheer hotness.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy red swimsuit that made her look nothing short of stunning. To spice things up the blond bombshell left her swimsuit unzipped to reveal her never-ending cleavage, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

That’s not all, but the high-cut design of the swimsuit also enabled Kindly to put her perfect thighs and slender legs on full display.

Staying true to her signature style, Kindly opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a sand-colored foundation, a tinge of pink blusher that accentuated her well-defined cheekbones, a nude shade of lipstick, heavily lined eyes highlighted with a shimmery eyeshadow and defined eyebrows. The model finished her makeup by strobing her face with a highlighter.

Kindly painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a white polish and wore her blond tresses down to pull off a very sexy look. The model decided to ditch jewelry and accessories not only to keep it simple but also to avoid taking the attention away from her risque swimming costume.

To pose for the snap, Kindly knelt on a sandy beach. She held a strand of hair in her hands and looked straight into the camera to give off seductive vibes.

The hottie neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything about the location in the photo description, therefore, the place where the snap was captured could not be known.

The model used a motivational statement for the caption, which stated that “it is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.”

The stunner also informed her fans that the picture was captured for the renowned swimsuit modeling community, Swimsuit USA. She also tagged her photographer, Greg Woodson, for acknowledgment.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes and close to 240 comments in which fans and followers praised the smoldering ex-soldier and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I love this picture! Simple and beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What a beautiful and sexy lady,” another follower chimed in.

“Baywatch comeback! Simply amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Kindly’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Jessica Weaver and Rianna Conner Carpenter, among others.