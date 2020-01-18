‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Black Underwear And Corset Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling video in which she rocked a barely-there black ensemble. The video racked up over 35,400 views within just three hours, although it wasn’t initially intended to be a video, as Kara explained in the caption.

In the short clip, Kara had her curvaceous physique on full display in a black corset top that seemed impossibly tight. The top was simple, with a basic silhouette, but Kara’s ample assets nearly burst out the top. The corset showcased an insane amount of cleavage, as well as a sliver of Kara’s toned stomach. Though the top appeared to be strapless because of how Kara’s hair was positioned, a hint of metallic straps are visible beneath her curls.

She paired the simple top with some high-waisted bottoms. Her belly button was peeking out the waistband of the bottoms, and her toned legs were on full display. Kara appeared to be sitting on a white cube in front of a plain white backdrop for the shoot, and had her legs slightly spread as she gazed at the camera with a seductive look.

Kara’s hair was down in voluminous curls, and a wind machine appeared to be focused on her. The bombshell’s long locks fluttered in the wind, and she added a pair of statement earrings to the ensemble. Kara’s makeup was natural and golden, with a glossy nude lip, a soft peach flush on her cheeks, and a super subtle smoky eye in neutral tones.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video, and many of them took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“Thought you were a goddess,” one fan commented, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

Another said “well this is beyond beautiful.”

One fan couldn’t quite believe how stunning Kara looked in the video, and commented “it is really hard to believe that you are real.”

“You are absolutely beautiful,” another fan added.

Kara frequently flaunts her incredible body for her Instagram followers, and can transform even a seemingly casual or covered-up look into something sexy. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a quadruple Instagram update in which she rocked a pair of sweatpants and a long-sleeved white shirt. However, the bombshell went braless underneath the white top, and unbuttoned several buttons at the neckline, adding her own sexy twist to the ensemble.