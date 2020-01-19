Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Dazzles Fans In Sparkly See-Through Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Cuban model Aylen Alvarez is no stranger to showing off her bombshell figure in her Instagram posts and the photos she posted on Saturday are no different. In the photo series, the brunette bombshell rocked a pink, partially sheer, bedazzled one-piece swimsuit.

In the first photo, she posed with her back arched in what looked like a sparkly natural pool. Aylen stood in front of the craggy opening of a stone wall as light poured in, creating a halo effect around her. Her long dark brown ponytail looked drenched likely because of the water splashing behind her. She remained in the same location for the second photo but turned to the side which showed off the curves of her lower body.

Aylen’s caption revealed that the swimsuit was designed by a company called Otilia and Sugar. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a post on the brand’s Instagram page revealed that it’s called the “Princess Sheer Crystal One-Piece.” The price is listed as $189 CAN which converts to about $150 USD

In the comments, fans shared their appreciation for Aylen’s sultry display and one of those positive messages came from another Latina model.

“You’re perfect love,” wrote Dolly Castro, a Nicaraguan bombshell with over 6 million Instagram followers.

But Aylen’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“You just light up any background,” one person wrote.

“Cute and pretty love you xoxo,” a third admirer added. “Can’t get enough of you xoxo.”

A fourth begged to be Aylen’s travel companion.

“Please take me with you on your next vacation I promise to be on my best behavior,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Aylen has flaunted her bodacious curves in this swimsuit design. In a previous photo, she was captured posing with her back to the camera as she stood in a pool with what appeared to be an aquarium behind her. The photo was taken as a shark swam by and Aylen’s gaze seemed to be focused on it.

“Living for experiences,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo has been liked over 40,000 times since it was uploaded a day ago.

Aylen appears to be a big fan of the swimwear brand since she wore another one of their suits in an Instagram photo she posted to the platform on January 10. A glance at the Otiilia and Sugar website reveals that the jeweled lime-green one-piece is called the “Passion” swimsuit and is the same price as the suit she donned in her most recent photo.