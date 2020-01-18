Madi Edwards Stuns In Bright Red Dress On Instagram

Madi Edwards posted a sizzling new Instagram photo to her feed today. She was spotted in a red hot dress that hugged her curves.

The ensemble featured thick straps and a revealing neckline. Her cleavage was especially prominent thanks to an upside-down u-shaped accent in the middle. In fact, the top of the dress was reminiscent of a corset. Meanwhile, the rest of the dress hugged her hips tightly, and the high hem left her legs on display.

Madi glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, giving a hint of a smile. She wore bright pink lipstick and shimmery orange eyeshadow. Plus, her mascara made her lashes pop.

The model’s accessories included small hoop earrings and a charm necklace with lettering. Her hair looked impeccable, as she wore it down in a side part with waves throughout. The blonde brushed most of her locks in front of her shoulders, with the ends resting on her chest.

Moreover, Madi posed on top of a rooftop patio. She stood facing the camera straight-on and placed her hands out on either side of herself. Her multiple bracelets and rings could be seen.

Behind her was a cityscape, with the geotag revealing that she was in West Hollywood, California.

The picture was taken on a sunny day with mostly clear skies. There were wispy clouds here and there. The model was lit up with a golden glow, likely thanks to the picture being taken as the sun was setting.

The stunner’s fans rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Omg THE woman in red,” gushed a follower.

“Such a pretty dress,” declared a fan.

“Wow, Madi, marvellous. You’re a pretty and beautiful woman! Greetings and a kiss from Spain,” raved an admirer.

“When are you next in Australia?” wondered a fourth Instagram user, which is unsurprising considering that Australia is her home country.

Even so, Madi’s bio notes that she’s based in California for the time being.

In other news, the beauty shared another social media update four days ago where she also flaunted her cleavage. This time, the photo was a portrait-style shot with her body cropped from the chest up. She wore a tropical-print red dress for the occasion. She gazed directly at the camera and exuded flirty vibes. She pursed her lips for a playful pout while sporting glossy light pink lipstick. Her eyes popped thanks to her dark liner and peach eyeshadow.