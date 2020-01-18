Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Steams Up Instagram In String Bikini Bottoms & A Crop Top

In her most recent Instagram update, Hilde Osland got the pulses of her fans racing while wearing a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and a tight crop top. The Norwegian model shared the shots to her account on Saturday.

In the racy photo, Hilde looked smoking hot as she posed with her legs thigh-deep in a pool of water. She rocked blue string bikini bottoms and a white crop top with blue, red, and yellow trim. The shirt featured the phrase “never underestimate the power of a woman” across the front.

The ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs. In the first photo, Hilde stood in the water with her hands tugging at the hem of her shirt. She gave a sultry stare to the camera.

The second photo featured the model from behind, flaunting her booty as she grabbed her long, blond hair and pulled it up away from her neck.

Hilde had her platinum locks parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell all around her shoulders and down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

A blue sky, rolling ocean, and some green foliage could be seen in the background of the photos. In the caption, the model referenced the view and gave her fans a discount code so that they could purchase the same top she was wearing in the photos.

Of course, many of Hilde’s more than 2 million followers fell in love with the snaps, clicking the like button nearly 57,000 times and leaving over 1,000 comments within an hour of them having been shared.

“You are physically perfect!!” one of Hilde’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“As always words are not needed to see how simply sensational and indescribable you are as a person,” another adoring fan said.

“You got a great great body,” a third social media user gushed.

“Stunning,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model delighted her fans just one day before her bikini bottom photos when she posed in a pair of tight jeans and a peach-colored crop top.

Those photos proved to be a popular upload among Hilde Osland’s fans, and the pics have gained more than 94,000 likes and over 1,100 comments to date.