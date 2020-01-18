Fitness Model Janna Breslin Dons Printed Bikini Top And Daisy Dukes To Show Off Perfect Physique

American fitness model Janna Breslin took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning and wowed her fans with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a yellow, printed bikini top through which she showed off a glimpse of her cleavage. The model teamed her bikini top with a pair of daisy dukes and to spice things up, she unzipped it to draw viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and taut stomach. Finally, Janna also flaunted her long, sexy legs to tease her fans.

In terms of her makeup, Janna opted for a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher, heavily lined eyes, gray eyeshadow, and defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses down and opted for a chic silver pendant to ramp up the glamour.

To pose for the snap, Janna stood straight and turned her face away from the camera while leaving her legs slightly apart.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Janna, however, did not reveal the exact location where the photo was captured.

In the caption, the fitness queen wrote that life is a reflection of how well one knows themselves. She added that the more someone is willing to address their shortcomings, fears, and points of conflict, the more self-aware and happy they will be. Janna also shared her resolution for the year with her fans, stating that 2020 will be the biggest personal development year for her as she will commit herself to 100% reflection and growth.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture garnered more than 27,000 likes and about 400 comments where the model’s most ardent fans not only showered her with numerous compliments but also praised her for her dedication to fitness.

“You’re a very pretty woman, and the fact that you continually work to give motivation to others is just another impressive thing about you. Keep it up,” one of her fans commented to show his appreciation for the model.

“OMG! You are always so positive and wildly sexy, Janna. Love the pic,” another user wrote on the pic.

“Wow!! I’m blown away by how absolutely beautiful you are,” a third follower expressed his feelings.

“Amazing as always, personal growth is not as easy as people think it is. I commend you on that. Have an amazing day,” a fourth admirer remarked.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “incredible body,” “true goddess,” and “I am speechless” to praise the hottie.