Meghan Markle Is Allegedly Looking Into Purchasing A $27 Million Mansion In Canada

Meghan Markle has just spent six weeks in Vancouver, and it appears that the American actress turned royal might be looking to stay a little bit longer. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly “expressed” an interest in a $27 million dollar mansion, according to The Sun.

The property in question can boast 6,900 square feet and has six bathrooms, five bathrooms, and four floors total.

However, what is arguably the biggest plus of the mansion is its stunning views of the ocean. The house is a beachside property along a row of luxurious houses dubbed “Golden Miles.”

The property also offers a lot of privacy for the low-key couple, such as tall gates around the property line as well as a 20-foot wall adjacent to the beach. Nearby Kitsilano Beach offer activities like beach yoga, which might the interest of yoga-enthusiast Meghan.

“The area is particularly sought after by super-rich and image conscious young achievers,” a real estate agent — who also confessed Meghan had expressed an interest in the property — said.

“Best of all for Harry and Meghan, it’s quiet and locals respect each other and value their privacy. They’d fit in very well,” the insider added.

Should Harry and Meghan purchase the property, they would would call Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson neighbor.

“The neighborhood is known a haven for wealthy people and has a very laid-back atmosphere. I’m sure they would be very happy there, and they would be welcomed with open arms,” the source continued.

Meghan is no stranger to calling Canada home. She lived in Toronto for seven years while she filmed USA series Suits. Though Vancouver is on the other side of the country, it is closer to the former actress’s hometown of Los Angeles. A flight between the two cities can be managed in under three hours, and it is likely that Meghan hopes that her mother, Doris Ragland, can be more present in her son’s life with the short travel time.

The house hunting also comes shortly after Harry and Meghan have agreed to repay the over $3 million of taxpayer money spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The two have also agreed to pay market rent on the property starting in Spring 2020.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the royal family has finally finalized the details of Harry and Meghan’s exit from the “firm.” Now that neither is a working royal, many experts have claimed that Meghan might never return to the United Kingdom in a meaningful way, instead calling Canada home.