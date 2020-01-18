Carole Radziwill Talks Returning To ‘RHONY’ Now That Bethenny Frankel Is Out

The Real Housewives of New York is currently filming Season 12, and Bethenny Frankel has exited the series, while a brand new housewife has entered. Many fans of the show had been wondering if now that Bethenny was no longer appearing on RHONY if any of her frenemies from past seasons would be returning at any point in the future. Carole Radziwill, once a close friend of the Skinnygirl mogul, was recently asked if she would come back to the show, and she is setting the record straight on her stance as far as a return.

“No, I would not return,” Carole confirmed to The Hollywood Life. “There’s women on the show that I still have a genuine connection with, who I respect, and admire, but I would not go back on the show,” she said. “It’s not something that I would ever consider doing again, because it just feels like there’s really not more to explore there for me.”

Carole had mentioned in the past that she was done with RHONY for good, but many thought she might consider coming back now that Bethenny was retiring from the program. The 56-year-old didn’t mention which women from the cast she is still tight with, but she did always have a good bond with Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer. Carole might not be as close with Tinsley Mortimer as she appeared to be on the show, as she recently admitted she was totally surprised by the socialite’s engagement to Scott Kluth.

While she might be out on reality television, Carole isn’t completely dismissing all small-screen projects from her resume, as she also noted that she’s open to working on scripted programs in the future.

“So, that’s sort of more my interest, and other projects that are not reality projects, or scripted television projects. I think that’s the direction in which my life is taking me. And, you know what they say in Hollywood, ‘Ride the horse in the direction it’s going,'” Carole concluded as she added her horse is not heading towards reality television anymore.

Carole hinted that a series is being written based on her book Widows Guide to Sex & Dating, but didn’t give too many details other than that. She also admitted she is working on two different series, in addition to writing her third book. Carole has also been spending time working with female entrepreneurs in female-led companies. She noted how she is loving working with passionate women and building collaborations with them.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 is expected to debut on Bravo later this year.