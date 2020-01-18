Demi Rose Shows Off Ample Cleavage While ‘Enjoying Her Day’ In Skimpy Light Pink Bikini

Demi Rose is enjoying the warm temperatures in California. Her latest Instagram update showed her enjoying time outside in a minuscule light pink bikini that put all of her curves on display.

In the first image, the 24-year-old British model was standing on the beach, specifically atop a giant rock, with the ocean behind her. With blue skies above, it was a pretty landscape, but Demi was stealing the show in her skimpy bikini. The two-piece number featured a halter-style top that barely covered her voluptuous breasts, showing off plenty of cleavage. The bikini bottoms were a classic style with strips of fabric that rode high on Demi’s curvaceous hips, calling attention to her slender waist. The full-body snap showcased her toned abs and thighs. Demi’s flawless skin glowed in the outdoor light as she posed in front of the camera.

In the next snapshot, Demi slightly changed her pose. With her right leg slightly raising up, while her left leg stood straight, the pose made her curvy behind pop. Demi confidently flaunted her assets while she looked down and was slightly smiling.

The bombshell wore a full face of makeup that featured sculpted eyebrows, faux lashes with mascara, pink blush, tons of highlighter, and a pink satin lipstick on her pouty lips. She went with minimum accessories and only wore four rings.

In the caption of the post, Demi mentioned to her followers that she was having a good day and asked her fans if they are too. As mentioned, she was in California, but the geotag specifically reveals that she spent her day at the famous Laguna Beach.

The latest share was loved by Demi’s 12.2 million followers, as it earned more than 133,000 likes and about 1,157 comments in less than an hour of being live. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how beautiful she looked, while countless others raved about her incredible figure. Other followers were not so chatty and dropped a combination of emoji instead.

“Wow! You are really very beautiful,” one fan commented.

“You’re simply not human. Totally out of this world,” an admirer gushed, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Oh my goodness! You’re so beautiful, it hurts,” added a third social media user.

“I am enjoying my day. You are gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth fan added.

Just a day ago, the brunette beauty spiced up her feed by adding another sultry snapshot. In it, Demi was seen rocking a robe-like dress that flaunted her abundant chest.