U.S. Space Force Mocked After Unveiling Camouflage Uniforms: ‘Camo In Space?’

The U.S. Space Force is earning some criticism online after unveiling an official uniform made of woodland-style camouflage — which many pointed out would seem useless outside of a forest and in the depths of outer space.

As the BBC reported, the uniforms were revealed weeks after President Donald Trump officially launched the new branch of the military, which consolidates authority and responsibility for national security into a single program rather than across different branches of the military.

There were plenty of questions about the practicality of camouflage meant to keep troops hidden in forested areas for a branch of the military based in space.

“Camo in space?” critics have asked, as reported by the BBC.

“Shouldn’t space force camo be black with little stars on it?” one person commented.

Some drew comparisons to Star Wars, noting that the movie series was the only place with evidence of forested planets.

People are mocking the Pentagon's new camo Space Force uniforms as if the Battle of Endor never happened pic.twitter.com/jqtCVtJdvu — Guy (@flimflamma) January 18, 2020

I love the new Space Force uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Khz4HtY2Ll — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) January 18, 2020

Others defended the move, noting that it saved money to use existing camouflage patterns. Aaron Rupar, a Vox reporter and frequent critic of Trump, did not buy the argument.

“Do the people applauding Trump for saving money by not spending to design new non-camo Space Force uniforms realize how stupid they sound?” he tweeted.

The BBC report pointed out that the criticisms of the Space Force uniforms won’t amount to much. The uniforms will not actually be used in combat, as the military branch — which is overseen by the U.S. Air Force — will not be sending soldiers into space or fighting intergalactic missions. Instead, it will protect U.S. assets in orbit, including satellites and surveillance equipment, and deter international aggression.

While there are no plans for fighting battles in space, Trump did hint in his remarks that the U.S. could one day have to use space weapons, noting that there are “some very bad players out there. And we’re a good player – but we can be far worse than anybody, if need be.”

At the time Trump signed the order officially creating the Space Force, he made a statement about the benefits, but USA Today noted that not all lawmakers are in favor of it. As the report added, Congress could ultimately pull the plug on the Space Force if they disagree with the costs of the endeavor.

“The administration is doing what it can now without approval from Congress, which remains divided on the idea,” the report noted. “Lawmakers ultimately will determine the fate of the proposed force, because they must decide whether to authorize the creation of a military branch and whether to approve money for the plan.”