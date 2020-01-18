Little Girl’s Lost Deployment Doll Is Returned To Her Thanks To A Kind Stranger

Bailey Childers treasures her stuffed doll with her father's photo on it which comforts her when he is away.

Bailley Childers is 7-years-old and her father, Larry Childers of Gray, Tennessee is in the U.S. Navy. When her father is away on deployment, Bailley has a stuffed ‘deployment doll’ with her dad’s face on it to comfort her. The little girl was distraught to have lost the doll at the end of December. Thanks to a kind stranger, the treasured item has since been returned to her, according to Today.

The doll itself has a photo of Childers wearing his uniform. At the bottom is text that reads “Daddy love you Bai!”

The doll was found in a parking lot by a woman named Haven Hill. Hill immediately knew it likely meant a lot to someone so she took a photo of it and posted it on social media in hopes of tracking down its owner.

“I found this is the pinnacle parking lot, if anyone knows who it belongs to please let me know!! I thought it looked important and I bet they’re missing it!” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The post was shared over 600 times and it eventually got the attention of Bailley’s father who was able to get in contact with Haven and retrieve the doll, much to the little girls relief.

Her stepmother, Bailey Childers, recalled just how upset the 7-year-old had been when she misplaced the doll while out on a shopping trip and that even after the family had retraced their steps they still weren’t able to find it.

“She was bawling her eyes out. She was very saddened that she couldn’t find it,” Bailey said.

The little girls father and stepmother assured her that they would replace the doll with a new one. However, it would not be the same. This was a doll that she had for years and that had offered her comfort for many days when she was apart from her father. That is why it was so important that the doll was returned.

The family couldn’t be more grateful for Haven who worked to return the doll rather than simply pass it by.

“It was very heartwarming for us. We were so thankful. It just makes us feel good that there’s some hope in the world. “The doll is incredibly important for our family and someone saw it and tried their best to be able to find the owners of it,” Bailley’s father said.

Due to all that children with military parents must endure, gestures such as these are especially valued. Such as gesture melted the hearts of many when another kind stranger helped a military dad get him in time to see his child be born, as reported previously by The Inquisitr.