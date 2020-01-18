Alexina Graham Tugs At Bikini Bottoms In An Outdoor Shower

Alexina Graham posted a new flirty photo to her Instagram feed today. The redheaded stunner, well-known for her status as a Victoria’s Secret model, kept things sizzling with a new bikini pic. In the picture, she could be seen taking an outdoor shower while tugging on her bottoms.

The swimsuit was brightly patterned with a black-and-white zebra-print design for the base and light blue accents overlayed on top for an eye-catching look. The bikini top was structured with underwire support while her bottoms had a high-rise cut in the back. This left her derriere bare on the sides.

Alexina stood under a shower and tilted her head back towards the sky. She closed her eyes and smiled while parting her lips slightly. The beauty also tugged at the straps of her bottoms with both of her hands. Her pose left her toned figure on display, with her lean legs and flat abs being hard-to-miss.

Moreover, the model wore her hair pulled back into a low bun. Her accessories included a couple of bracelets but not much else. Her makeup seemed to follow the same minimalist approach, as whatever she wore looked very natural.

The captions revealed that the shot was taken in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico — as part of a recent photo shoot with Victoria’s Secret. And although she shared other beach pics, this one showed her standing among a rugged, rocky landscape. The shower was made of red rocks, and although the spout was not visible, water cascaded down her body. And in the backdrop was a wall of red rocks with a hint of blue sky visible in the corner of the frame.

Alexina’s followers took to the comments section to gush about her figure and good looks.

“No words can describe your beauty,” raved a fan.

“Looking Beautiful and hot,” declared a supporter.

“Goddess,” wrote an admirer.

“Stunning photographer,” observed another Instagram user.

The model tagged numerous accounts in the post. This included a make-up artist named Deanna Hagan, along with a couple of the Victoria’s Secret pages.

In addition, the bombshell posted another series of bikini pics to her page on September 11. These black-and-white shots showed her striking a couple of poses on her back. The ensemble featured small squiggly lines throughout. Alexina lay on a tiled ground and extended her arms behind her head. She also propped up her right knee. A second picture showed her striking a similar pose, except she obscured her face with her arm.