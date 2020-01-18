Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Tiny Waist In Cleavage-Baring Crop Top: ‘How’s Your Saturday?’

Instagram hottie Alexa Dellanos showed off her bombshell curves while out and about on Saturday. The gorgeous blonde stepped out for a day of fun in the city and stopped at a quaint outdoor terrace, where she posed for a sultry pic. The stunner didn’t hesitate to share the snap with her social media followers, and she took the opportunity to ask fans how their day was going.

The new Instagram upload showed Alexa looking smoking-hot in a casual-chic outfit that perfectly showcased her curvaceous bod. The blond knockout donned a snug tube top in a beige, almost skin-toned color that fit tightly across her shapely chest. The garment shone the spotlight on Alexa’s bodacious bosom, ensuring that everyone was eyeing her buxom curves.

The busty model even showed a hint of cleavage in the bandeau top, which sat low on her chest, exposing quite a bit of her generous decolletage area. Alexa showed even more skin by pulling up her top to bare her midriff, flaunting her toned midsection and narrow waistline in the now-crop top.

The 24-year-old hottie showed her sense of style by teaming up the skintight top with a pair of curve-hugging blue jeans — a fashionable, high-rise design that accentuated her lithe waist, while also highlighting the model’s curvaceous lower body. Alexa topped off the look with a trendy trucker jacket that matched her top, and which she wore open and unbuttoned to show off her ample bust. She also donned a pair of light-toned aviator glasses, which sat high atop her head. She added bling to the sexy-casual attire with a collection of shiny gold rings.

Alexa looked drop-dead gorgeous in the stylish get-up. Snapped on a comfy beige wicker sofa, the Instagram sensation sat with her legs elegantly crossed, staring directly into the camera with an intense gaze. The photo captured her from the knee up, emphasizing her hourglass frame and putting all of her killer curves on display.

The model was leaning with one elbow on the backrest of the sofa, propping up her back against a pair of blue throw pillows. The color scheme of the furniture piece perfectly matched that of her outfit. Her other elbow rested on one of the pillows in a pose that allowed her to flash her flawless flat stiletto nails, which were painted in a nude color. The enticing posture accentuated her round hips and curvy, voluptuous thighs, treating fans to quite an eyeful.

Alexa was all dolled-up for the occasion. The Instagram star sported a fresh-faced look, and highlighted her deep brown eyes with a subtle eyeshadow and a bit of mascara. She also sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, and wore a matte pink shade on her lush lips. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders.

In the caption, Alexa tagged Fashion Nova, noting that her outfit had been provided by the popular brand. She added a brown-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her top and jacket, and engaged followers with her question about their day.

Her admirers didn’t disappoint and reached out in the comments section to give their answers.

“Kinda good after watching your face,” one person described their Saturday, adding a winking-face emoji.

“Terrible, but you are stunning,” penned another, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

Among the people who answered Alexa’s question was Miami model, Yaslen Clemente.

“Better now,” she wrote, implying that Alexa’s post had brightened up her day.

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal also chimed in, confessing that she was “Sad bc you’re not here.”