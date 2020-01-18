Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up In New York City As She Shares ‘Colombo’s First Snow Day’

Emily Ratajkowski took advantage of a fresh snowfall in New York City on Saturday. For the occasion, she treated her dog, Colombo, to his “first snow day” after the white stuff started falling around noon.

“New York City will likely see 1-3 inches before the changeover with a coating to an inch in coastal areas to the south and east,” stated ABC 7 NY.

As she illustrated on her most recent Instagram update, EmRata trudged out into the middle of an empty street to introduce her pooch to the wet stuff that had accumulated there. The supermodel crouched down low, meeting Colombo’s eyes as he sat straight up, apparently wondering what was going on.

In the second picture for the same post, Emily was joined by her husband, movie producer-actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. Together, the pair watched over their canine companion as he sniffed the snow. The jury was still out as to how he felt about the drastic change in weather.

In the third slide, a video, the sweet brown-and-black dog stood near a fence to which he was hitched as snowflakes fell on him. He didn’t seem to mind, and was actually a bit curious about this unexpected happening.

In the fourth photo, Colombo and Sebastian posed for the quintessential snow day shot as the two stood at attention in the middle of a snow-covered street.

Then, in the final picture, EmRata took her turn, getting down to Colombo’s level on the corner of Tribeca’s Staple and Duane streets to look straight into the camera’s lens. The dog wasn’t interested in what the camera was doing as he glanced to the side while rocking a red collar and a dog tag in the shape of a bone.

Meanwhile, Emily was by no means dressed in her typically revealing way for this winter expedition with her trusty dog. In fact, she was all bundled up for the experience she also shared with her spouse. She wore a black beanie, a black shirt, black pants, a red puffer jacket, and white sneakers for their outdoor adventure. Her hair, which was down, sported some snowflakes, too, but the “Blurred Lines” video star did not seem concerned.

Within less than an hour of going live, Emily’s latest Instagram post proved popular with her 26.2 million followers. She received more than 236,000 likes and over 450 comments on the five-part update, with many leaving various emoji while others commented using their words.

“Omggg did he love?!?” asked one avid fan, to which Emily responded, “LOVED.”

“That’s an excellent looking dog,” stated a second Instagram user.

“In love with Colombo,” remarked a third admirer, who added three red heart emoji.

“Can I please babysit for a day or maybe just get a hug from that sweet pup?” pleaded a fourth fan.