Russian Vixen Sveta Bilyalova Goes Braless In Soaking Wet White Shirt & Bikini Bottoms

Sveta Bilyalova is bound to send the winter temperatures soaring with a recent Instagram update. The model took to the popular social media platform on Saturday, January 18, to share a photo of herself rocking a wet long-sleeved shirt and neon green bikini bottoms.

In the first photo, Sveta appears to be on a tropical beach as there are a ton of palm trees, lush greenery, and the beautiful turquoise blue waters just behind her. The model looks like she just took a dip in the ocean as she wears her long, brunette locks down and was seemingly wet. Along with a pair of impossibly small neon green bikini bottoms, the model gets sexy in a soaking wet white shirt that leaves little to the imagination.

The next one showed Sveta front and center, facing the camera. The clingy nature of the wet top offered only a thin layer of fabric to protect the model from violating Instagram’s strict nudity policy. Sveta’s voluptuous breasts were nearly exposed in their entirety beneath the thin shirt, one that perfectly hugged every inch of the beauty’s curves.

Although the Russian model seemingly took a dip in the water, her makeup was still visibly intact and consisted of sculpted brows, light brown eyeshadow, coral blush, and a nude lip. She opted for a no-jewelry look for the steamy photo shoot.

In the caption, Sveta asked her 6.3 million followers which photo they prefer from the fresh upload. Fans of the stunner went absolutely wild for the newest post on her page, which — at the time of this writing — has already racked up more than 188,000 likes in less than five hours of having been posted. Many of Sveta’s fans and followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her smoking hot display.

“One. So beautiful,” one fan answered, adding three red heart emoji.

“Both!!! You’re unbelievably perfect,” another admirer gushed.

“I love both pics but two is outta this world,” added a third social media user.

“I didn’t check the comments but I’m sure it’s a pretty convincing win for two, for a good reason (or two),” wrote a fourth follower.

On January 8, Sveta teased her fans with another sultry snapshot on her page, where she rocked a sexy neon orange-and-nude mesh swimsuit that enabled her to showcase her stunning figure and ample assets. According to the report, she was in Indonesia at the time, specifically in Nusa Penida, an island near Bali.