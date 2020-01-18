Fitness Model Bakhar Nabieva Gives Fans A Very Up-Close Glimpse Of Why She’s Called ‘Miss Iron Bum’

Bakhar Nabieva is showing fans that “Miss Iron Bum” is more than just a clever nickname.

The fitness model took to Instagram this week to share a picture of herself working out, in which she’s bending forward as she prepared to lift a weight and giving a very generous glimpse at her rock-hard backside. The snap was a big hit with the model’s 2.8 million followers, garnering more than 85,000 likes and attracting plenty of comments about her almost unreal physique.

“You are my inspiration to train every day,” one person wrote.

“Standard setting beauty,” a commenter shared.

“The best quads,” another wrote.

The snap did a bit of double-duty for Bakhar, showing off her body to fans while also promoting the fitness supplement company Dragon Pharma. The Azerbaijani model frequently takes to the social media site to share sponsored posts, helping sell everything from revealing clothing to workout- and fitness-related items.

Nabieva’s Instagram feed has helped her attract worldwide fame, with features in fitness magazines and websites leading to viral interest in her pictures. As the U.K.’s Mirror noted, her incredibly well-toned backside helped earn the model the nickname “Miss Iron Bum,” while her penchant for wearing all-black contact lenses gave her the nickname “Demon.”

The eye-popping muscles are relatively new for Bakhar, who said that she was skinny as a child and completely lost the first time she went to the gym. But she eventually took to the weight-training circuit and said that once she began to see muscles forming, she was hooked on fitness. She now shares workout tips with fans, both through short videos posted to Instagram and longer ones on her Facebook page, where she has tens of thousands of subscribers.

While Bakhar’s social media feed shows that she’s putting in many hours at the gym to keep her muscles looking so incredible, she has no desire for anything more than Instagram fame at the current time. While some fans have called on her to take her talents to the world of competitive bodybuilding, Nabieva has said that’s too much of a commitment and the stress is too much for her body.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”