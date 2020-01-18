Jojo Babie Wears Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Jojo Babie is keeping her Instagram fans engaged with a new, eye-catching photo. The Asian beauty posed in a crocheted top and a pair of unbuttoned daisy dukes.

The shorts were heavily distressed with two large holes on her upper thighs, which left her pockets peeking through. The hem was also frayed. And as sultry as the photo was, Jojo took it to another level by leaving her buttons undone.

Her shirt, on the other hand, was just as revealing. It was a mustard yellow crocheted off the shoulder tube top. It had a v-neckline and hugged her chest. Her cleavage was showing, and the shoulder-baring sleeves rested on her upper arms.

Jojo wore her hair down in a heavy left part. This meant that her face was partially obscured by her blond locks, with most of it brushed in front of her shoulder. She gave a fierce and coy look for the camera with her lips parted. Her makeup included dark eyeliner and light pink lipstick.

The model stood facing the camera straight on, which meant that her figure was on full display. She tugged at her top with both of her hands and crossed her left leg in front. In particular, her sparkling belly button ring was hard to miss. It featured a sparkling gem with a small dangle accent. She was photographed on the side of a road with a tan hill visible in the backdrop.

The shot was taken on a sunny day, with Jojo’s skin looking flawless and glowing. At the same time, her eyes and parts of her midriff were left in the shadows.

The model’s followers had plenty to say in the comments section.

“How many accidents you cause on that day lol,” joked an admirer.

Many others responded to the flirty question she asked in the caption.

“Every one of your posts brightens my day!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“I’d love for you to come be my sunshine and my full moon,” declared a follower.

“Without a second thought,” gushed another Instagram user.

This isn’t to mention an update from two days ago when Jojo shared another flirty social media post. She was seen showing off her figure in a different way this time — opting to go topless in a pair of fishnet tights. The photo was a close-up shot of her derriere, but the rest of her was also visible in the reflection. The bombshell censored her chest with a small piece of pink fabric.