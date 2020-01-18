WWE News: Superstar Says The Undertaker Used To ‘Chew Out His A**’

As one of the longest-serving members of the current WWE roster, having been a part of the company for 21 years, it’s safe to say that Big Show has had a successful run. However, according to “The World’s Largest Athlete,” he wasn’t always regarded as a reliable performer, and The Undertaker let him know about his mistakes.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the superstar opened up about his interactions with “The Phenom” during his early days, and how it helped turn him into a better in-ring performer afterwards.

“I used to come through the Gorilla position after a match against Undertaker on our live tours, and Undertaker would be there waiting for me. He’d wave me over with that crooked finger, and he’d chew out my a** for the next 15 minutes […] but a lot of the lessons I learned from Undertaker put me in a position now where I can help a lot of people not make the same mistakes I made.”

According to Big Show, the veterans weren’t helpful during his days in World Championship Wrestling. He revealed that Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan and the others treated him like a “little brother,” and they were less prone to calling him out for his mistakes.

As documented by Ringside News, The Undertaker was WWE’s de facto locker room leader during his days as a full-time wrestler. And while he never considered himself to be a leader per se, multiple superstars have discussed how they viewed him as Vince McMahon’s right hand man.

The Undertaker was also regarded as a veteran when Big Show was still a rookie, so it’s unsurprising to learn that he had some advice for “The World’s Largest Athlete” when he joined WWE. The pair even served as each other’s tag team partners for a while back in 1999, so it’s clear that “The Phenom” took the younger superstar under his wing until he learned the ropes.

Both The Undertaker and Big Show’s in-ring careers are winding down these days, but both superstars still make the odd appearance. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Big Show returned to action for the first time in two years on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, teaming up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to take on the team of Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

It remains to be seen how long the future Hall of Famers intend on wrestling, but they both still have some gas left in the tank.