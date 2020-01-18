Taylor Swift Reportedly Tried To Kick Justin Bieber Out Of A Gym

When Taylor Swift wants to get her sweat on, apparently she doesn’t want to mess around. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer showed up for a private session at her West Hollywood gym, only to discover that Justin Bieber and his team, along with some other gym-goers, were also trying to work out – and she wasn’t there for it.

According to Page Six, Swift asked that Justin Bieber and a few other people be removed from the Dogpound Gym so that she could get her workout on. When Bieber and his security team were asked to leave, however, they refused. Bieber stuck around and finished his session, all the while not knowing that it was Swift that was asking him to move along.

The two apparently never met face-to-face during the encounter, and Swift was able to get her gym session in after Bieber – and the rest of the people in the gym – left.

Swift didn’t ask Bieber to leave because she has a beef with him, a source at the gym said. The issue wasn’t that Bieber was in the gym. Instead, the issue was that Swift had expected and paid to have the whole place to herself for a workout session and wasn’t happy to see that her expectations weren’t being met.

While the Biebs and Swift may not be on bad terms, the pop star is not happy with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. Braun and Swift have been engaged in an ongoing battle over her music rights for a while now.

Swift even threw shade at Braun at the recent Billboard Music Awards during her acceptance speech for her Woman of the Decade award.

“Lately, there has been a new shift that has affected me personally and that I feel is a potentially harmful force in our industry. And, as your resident loud person, I feel the need to bring it up,” she said. “That is the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it was real estate. As if it’s an app or a shoe line.”

Swift says she takes issue with the way that her master recordings can be purchased by anyone with enough money, without ever contacting her, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced. I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it though.”