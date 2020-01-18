Meghan King Edmonds Flaunts Thin Frame At The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards After Admitting She’s ‘Too Skinny’

Meghan King Edmonds recently admitted she's 'too thin.'

Meghan King Edmonds looked super skinny on Friday night as she attended the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California.

Weeks after admitting in a blog post titled “Eat a Burger” that she’s “too skinny” and “not okay” after her October 2019 split from now-estranged husband Jim Edmonds, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member posed for photos in a black blazer dress with puffy sleeves and a pair of sheer black tights.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, Meghan attended the event with Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, her co-hosts on her new podcast series, Intimate Knowledge. She also shared a number of videos of the three of them on her Stories. In many, Meghan’s thin legs were on full display as she wrapped her arm around Brooke.

While Meghan is quite thin at the moment, she’s always had a small frame and made that clear when she shared a post about her weight in her blog post last month. As she explained at the time, she’s “naturally thin” and has always had a healthy relationship with food. However, at the time of her blog post weeks ago, Meghan also told her readers that she didn’t like how small she’d gotten and was actually counting calories each day, not to lose weight but to make sure she was getting enough.

“Right now, I am too skinny. I don’t like it. I won’t weigh myself because I’m scared to see what the scale says,” she admitted, adding that many of her clothes no longer fit.

Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan responded to backlash over her size in a post shared on Instagram. At the time, the mother of three admitted to being a “stress non-eater” and said she was working on her eating. Meanwhile, in her blog post, Meghan told readers she didn’t feel hungry and was surviving on adrenaline.

Although Meghan was doing well with eating breakfast, lunch was a struggle for her because it is in the middle of the day and she found it to be an annoyance, especially if she was on a roll and getting things done around her house or outside of her home. That said, when she does eat lunch, she tries to go all-in with tons of carbs and protein to keep her going. As for the rest of the day, Meghan said she’s never been a snacker and explained that she’s usually not very hungry around dinnertime.