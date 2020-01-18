Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman’s Daughter Accuses Him Of Blackmailing Her

Duane Chapman – also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – has been feuding with his daughter as rumors that he is dating a new woman less than a year after his wife died have been swirling. According to Radar Online, Lyssa Chapman said in a series of now-deleted tweets that her dad was “fake” and has been blackmailing her.

“Realizing everything, and the one person in believed in more than anyone was a fake,” she wrote in a tweet with the hashtag #FalseProfit.

She went on to say that she believes her dad is behind many of the struggles that she has been facing in recent months.

“Now I realize, you’re just a b*stard. I’ve been fighting an evil when in reality it’s all you. It’s always been you. YOU are the common denominator. … Take your best shot. Tell the world about my suicide attempts. Tell the world all my problems you try to blackmail me. I’ll tell the world myself. All my problems, my flaws. I own them all?! HOW ABOUT YOU?!!” she wrote.

Lyssa added that she had spoken to her dad the previous night and he had “threatened” to tell the world that she had attempted suicide in the past, so she was revealing information about her mental health struggles before Duane and “his GF” could do it.

She then told followers that she has suffered from CPTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) and has struggled with her relationships

“But I’ll never be blackmailed. I’d admit to everything. Because I to learn from my mistakes,” she added.

She concluded by saying that she refuses to be threatened and silenced and that’s why she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Duane hasn’t responded to the twitter rant, but she has since deleted the message.

Duane and Lyssa’s fight began when she expressed that she was frustrated with her dad allowing Moon Angell to move into his home. The reality star has maintained that his relationship with Moon is platonic and that she has been a good friend to help him during the difficult period after his wife passed from throat cancer.

He added that his children haven’t been there for him while Moon has. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he later allegedly said that he wouldn’t force his wife’s personal assistant out of his life regardless of how his kids felt.

Lyssa attacked Moon, calling her “disgusting” for moving in with Duane.