Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Forgo Royal Titles & Repay Taxpayer Money Used To Renovate Frogmore Cottage

Queen Elizabeth II has just released a statement on the future of her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle. A little over a week ago, the pair shocked both the royal family and the public by announcing their intention to step down from being full-time working members of the royal family.

The queen’s latest statement comes as the conclusion of several days of discussions — including a “Sandringham Summit” — over the future of the redheaded prince and the former Suits actress.

The statement, which was published on Royal.uk, began with the recognition that an agreement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had finally been reached after “months of conversations.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the statement continued.

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the queen added.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” she concluded.

In addition to the queen’s statement, Buckingham Palace also released a communication on behalf of Harry and Meghan. The pair expressed their gratitude to the monarch, as well as the rest of the royal family, for their support.

Harry and Meghan were also sure to give more details about the agreement. The letter stated that the two were stepping back from royal duties, including official military appointments. Accordingly, the two will no longer receive public funds, and they have also agreed to pay back the approximately $3 million of taxpayer money that was used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, their house in Windsor.

Though the two will not be carrying royal duties, they will continue to work with their private patronages and “uphold the values” of the queen.

Last but not least, the two will not use their “HRH” — his and her royal highness titles — in the future. However, they will still be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The statement said that the plan would take effect in Spring 2020 and did not elaborate on security details.

The conclusion of the Sussex discussions means that Prince Harry will likely soon return to Canada to join Meghan and their son, Archie. Meanwhile, Meghan was recently pictured in Vancouver looking to be in cheerful spirits when she picked up a friend from the airport, as was recently covered by The Inquisitr.