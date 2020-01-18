Carrie Underwood Joins Blake Shelton As Headliner For The New Barefoot Country Music Festival

Although they will more than likely wear shoes for the gig, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton are set to headline the inaugural Barefoot Music Festival this summer. Scheduled to run from June 19 through June 21, the three-day event will take place on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, according to the official site for the festival.

These top country music stars are just two of the more than 30 acts that will entertain from a variety of stages in a place where many travelers go for their holiday every year, states the source.

“With the combination of country music and the scenic backdrop of the Wildwood shores, this family-friendly, three-day fest is a summer vacation destination.”

The music festival folks have put together a comprehensive look at this brand new gathering, including suggestions for places to stay in the area.

In addition to hotels, motels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals in the vicinity of the event, a slew of campgrounds are also named. Included among them — and ready for RVs, trailers, and tents — are Old Stagecoach Campground, Acorn Campground, King Nummy Trail Campground, Driftwood RV Resort & Campground, Ocean View Resort Campground, Echo Farms Campground, and many more.

Ticket prices vary, starting as low as $159 and going as high as $999. The latter guarantees buyers all sorts of extras in super-VIP fashion, from an air-conditioned tent filled with catered foods and comfortable seats, to private bathrooms, and an elevated platform-level viewing area complete with a full bar. Tickets can be purchased on a payment plan if so desired.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Beyond Blake and Carrie, the rest of the musicians to play the first Barefoot Country Music Festival will be announced closer to the time of the event, so keep your eyes peeled on social media.

Also, military personnel who want to be part of the audience need not worry if they purchase tickets but are deployed between now and then. Although refunds are not generally offered for this music festival, the powers-that-be will be happy to give back all funds already handed over to gain entrance to the event in this particular case.

All that said, there is no doubt that Carrie and Blake will be the stars of this fresh music festival. In looking back, the two celebrity singers took part in plenty of gigs last year, especially so for Carrie since the country crooner was on the road for a good portion of 2019 with her “Cry Pretty Tour.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

With regard to what happened in those 12 months for this busy lady, she headed to Instagram in a recent post to actually point out her best moment of last year. Hands and guitars down, that moment was the birth of her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher. After all, although this mom of two loves her day job, she also knows that, for her, family always comes first.