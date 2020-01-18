Samantha Hoopes Breastfeeds Son At A ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Fitting In Latest Instagram Photo,

Sports Illustrated bombshell Samantha Hoopes gave fans a glimpse at her life as a working mom with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the mother-of-one breastfed her son George at a fitting for the magazine’s 2020 issue. Samantha sat topless on a couch in front of a rack of swimsuits and she wore her hair in a high ponytail. Her baby boy was dressed in an adorable polka-dot shirt and tan cargo pants.

Samantha quipped that being a mother means that you’re always on the job even when you’re at your swimsuit modeling job in the caption of the post.

The photo has attracted over 15,000 and over 200 comments within an hour after it was posted. In the comments section, several fans shared their admiration for Samantha and called the photo “beautiful.”

“Stunning woman, mighty mum,” one person wrote.

The model also got praise for promoting breastfeeding on the social media platform.

“Your son is soo adorable and cute!” another admirer added. “Thank you for promoting breastfeeding. You are awesome!”

Some commenters also seemed to resonate with Samantha’s need to juggle work and mommy duties.

“Job’s never done,” wrote one commenter about motherhood.

But one comment probably meant the most to Samantha because of the person who wrote it.

“In love with my family,” wrote Salvatore Palella, Samantha’s fiance.

This isn’t the first time that Samantha has shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her son. In a photo uploaded to Instagram in October of last year, she’s pictured doing so in a snapshot that appeared to be a selfie. In the caption, she shared that feeding her son has come easy for her but sent some words of encouragement for mothers who haven’t such a pleasant experience with it. She encouraged any struggling mother to do what they needed to ensure that they’re “happy and sane.”

On January 17, Samantha announced via a post on the magazine’s Instagram page that she’d be making her seventh appearance in Sports Illustrated Swim in the 2020 issue. It will be her first time gracing the pages of the popular publication as a mother-of-one.

“I really want to get my message out that being confident and strong and not worrying about the extra skin or your stretch marks,” she said in the video. “I’m really excited to share my story with everyone.”

The clip has been viewed more than 100,000 times on Instagram so far and over 150 Instagram users have commented on it.