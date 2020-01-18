Fitness Model Ana Cheri Shows Off Washboard Abs In Black Sports Bra As She Poses With Hot Set Of Wheels

Fitness model Ana Cheri is steaming up Instagram as she poses with a hot set of wheels.

The model took to the social media site on Saturday to share a picture of herself rocking a black sports bra and racing outfit as she posed next to a Polaris Slingshot. Ana’s rock-hard abs were on full display in the photo as she shot a sultry gaze at the camera. The snap was an instant hit, garnering some viral interest from her 12.4 million followers.

The picture attracted more than 60,000 likes in less than an hour and all kinds of compliments.

“Looking [bomb]tastic,” one person wrote, using a bomb emoji to fill out part of the word.

“OMG WOW very beautiful,” another added.

This is not the first time this week that Ana has taken to Instagram to promote the all-terrain vehicle maker. As The Inquisitr noted, she made a similar post earlier that appeared to be from the same photo shoot, rocking her black sports bra but with a little less of her famous washboard abs visible.

The shot shared on Saturday encouraged her fans to tag a friend who would want to go for a ride in the vehicle, which Ana said “handles like a sports car.” She also linked to the vehicle maker’s official Instagram page.

Ana gets plenty of promotional work through her social media. She frequently shares sponsored posts pitching everything from lingerie to fitness supplements, and is earning a very comfortable living doing it. Experts say that Instagram models generally make around $1,000 for every 100,000 Instagram followers — and that’s just for a single post. That means Ana, with her 12.4 million followers, can earn six figures from her promotional deals, and potentially even more given that she fills a specialty niche as a fitness model.

It has added up to quite a lot. As the fitness website Generation Iron reported, Cheri has become one of the best-paid fitness models on social media with an estimated net worth of $4 million.

As the site noted, Ana has harnessed the attention she got from an early spread in Playboy and has since expanded her business interests beyond modeling.

“Cheri started out as a Playboy playmate and has accomplished a lot since then,” the report noted.

Ana also has her own line of swimwear, and she and her husband own a gym. Her post promoting the all-terrain vehicle seemed to earn a good return for the company as well, with many fans taking to her comments section to share the revealing ad with others.