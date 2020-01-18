Fotis Dulos Attempted To Run Over Jennifer Dulos With His Car, Former Nanny Says

Jennifer Dulo's nanny is revealing more information about the violent relationship between Jennifer and Fotis Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five, went missing in May of 2019. Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos has since been charged with her murder. Now, the nanny that previously cared for Jennifer’s children is revealing more shocking details regarding the violent relationship between Jennifer and Fotis. The nanny, Lauren Almeida, accused Fotis of trying to run Jennifer over with his car in 2017, according to CNN.

In June of 2017, Almeida heard what she described as a “commotion” outside of the Dulos family home. She found Jennifer outside crying. When she asked her what had happened, Jennifer told her that her husband had just attempted to run her over with his vehicle. This was just one of the frightening incidents Almeida has told police about that she witnessed prior to Jennifer’s disappearance.

During that same summer, Almeida also claims to have witnessed Fotis chasing Jennifer through their home. In an effort to escape him, Jennifer ran into a room where Almeida and one of Jennifer’s children were, slamming the door behind her. Fotis tried to break in but Jennifer shifted her weight upon the door to prevent it from being opened. When Fotis realized Jennifer wasn’t alone in the room, he left them alone.

Many might wonder why Jennifer didn’t call the police as she certainly had every reason to. Almeida says Jennifer feared losing her children.

The defense of Fotis Dulos could be more difficult after new revelations. In documents obtained by HLN, the couple’s nanny says that Jennifer Dulos accused her husband of trying to “run her over with a vehicle.” But can Dulos prove his innocence? @MistyMarris breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/DqZ8MDPkiE — Weekend Express with Susan Hendricks (@WeekendExp) January 18, 2020

Almeida “said Jennifer did not want to call the police as she was very afraid of her husband and he threatened to take the children permanently to Greece,” New Canaan, Connecticut officers said.

Almeida knew something was very wrong the very morning that Jennifer disappeared. Her purse and a cup of tea were left unattended and when she tried calling and texting her she got no response.

“Immediately my stomach sank, and I had a feeling that something was wrong. In the almost seven years that I have worked for Jennifer, I NEVER EVER had a hard time reaching her and NEVER had an issue with her phone being off,” Almeida said.

In addition, Almeida noticed that strange things were missing from the Dulos home, including ten rolls of paper towels. Almeida immediately recognized the paper towels were missing because she had just restocked them the night before, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Jennifer’s blood was discovered splattered in the garage by investigators. They also found her blood mixed with her husband’s DNA in the kitchen sink.