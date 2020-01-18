Donald Trump Attacks Iran’s Supreme Leader After He Calls The President A ‘Clown’

Donald Trump lashed out at the supreme leader of Iran on Friday after Ayatollah Khamenei called him a “clown” during a sermon. As Politico reports, the president of the United States sent out a tweet attacking Iran and its leader in an apparent response to the slight, calling out the Iranian economy and its leader.

On Friday, Khamenei gave a sermon in which he spoke about the recent death of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian military leader was killed in a U.S. airstrike that shocked many people in Iran, the U.S. and other countries.

The Iranian leader said that the United Kingdom, France, and Germany were acting as “servants” of the U.S. and called the American president a “clown.”

After Khamenei’s speech, Trump wrote a tweet attacking him and the country.

“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump said. “Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!”

After Trump’s tweet, the official Khamenei English language account sent out a message of its own, saying that Trump is someone who was only acting as though he supports the people of Iran.

“If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail,” the tweet said.

Shortly after, Trump tweeted a response in both English and Farsi saying that the people of Iran deserve a better government.

“Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again!” he wrote.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been simmering ever since Trump ordered an airstrike against the No. 2 leader in the country, killing Soleimani and other important military leaders. As a result, Iran vowed and then implemented retaliation against the U.S. by launching missiles at several U.S. airbases in the region.

In the wake of the attack, military leaders said that no one was hurt, but in recent days, reports have surfaced that some troops may have suffered from traumatic brain injury as a result of the strike, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Iran then shot down a Ukrainian jet full of passengers from Iran and other countries, claiming that the jet was shot down in error after the country had prepared for a retaliatory strike from the U.S.

Since then, both countries have said that they will de-escalate.