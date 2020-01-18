Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Curves In White Lingerie Set

Nicole really liked the piece of furniture she chose to pose on.

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne showed off her killer curves in a gorgeous white lingerie set that had her fans gushing over her glamour and her sex appeal. On Saturday, the curvaceous model took to Instagram to show off her seriously skimpy loungewear and her enviable hourglass figure. However, the brunette beauty seemed more impressed by the piece of furniture she was lounging on than what she was wearing.

For her latest steamy photo shoot, Nicole was pictured rocking a white textured bra that featured a raised grid pattern. The delicate garment had a front closure with gold clasps, and it clung to the Maxim model’s voluptuous curves. Nicole had the bra’s adjustable straps pulled tight to further accentuate her cleavage. However, the garment provided some separation between her breasts.

Nicole’s matching panties featured side straps that were pulled up extremely high on her shapely hips. She was posing with one leg up, which blocked the rest of the garment from view. However, the pose gave her admirers a better view of her slender thigh and the side of her pert derriere.

Nicole was wearing her shiny, dark chocolate-colored tresses down with a slight side part. Her makeup application included winged liner and thick black lashes that drew attention to her striking light blue eyes. Her full lips were painted dark matte pink. She was also sporting a light application of warm, coppery bronzer and a generous amount of shimmery highlighter, which made her flawless skin glow.

Nicole was posing indoors in front of a window, where her pale exposed skin was partially bathed in sunlight. She was reclining in a wicker lounge chair with her right arm raised over her head. Nicole was seated on a fuzzy off-white blanket that had been placed on her chair, presumably to protect her almost-bare backside from getting poked by the uneven surface of the wooden slatted seat.

In the caption of her photo, Nicole revealed that she was a big fan of the piece of furniture that was used for her photo shoot. However, not many of her 1.2 million followers had anything to say about the chair.

“So glamorous and beautiful sexy lady,” read one response to her photo.

“Most beautiful human on earth,” commented another fan.

“Absolutely damn sexy,” a third admirer remarked.

There were a handful of comments about Nicole’s chair, though, including a few from fans who admitted that they were jealous of the inanimate object.

“I bet the chair likes you sitting on it Nicole,” wrote one of the model’s followers.

The wicker lounger wasn’t the only interesting-looking piece of furniture that Nicole has posed on. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model was pictured topless on a charcoal-covered chair shaped like a seashell in another sizzling snapshot.