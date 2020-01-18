Jessica Simpson Posts Tour Dates For ‘Open Book’ Memoir

The singer and fashion designer will release her book in February.

Jessica Simpson is getting ready to hit the road. The singer and entrepreneur posted the dates for the upcoming tour for her memoir, Open Book. Now, fans can’t wait to see the mom of three up close during her tour dates.

Jessica posted a photo to Instagram that showed the dates of her whirlwind book tour. The Open Book Tour kicks off Tuesday, February 4 in New York City, with stops at Union Square and Macy’s Herald Square. Other pitstops include dates in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Naperville, Illinois. Jessica will also meet fans at two stores in Tennessee before closing out her tour with a second stop in Los Angeles on February 22.

In the caption to the post, Jessica wrote that she can’t wait to share her “journey” with fans. The star included a link in her bio to purchase tickets to her book tour.

On the Eventbrite site, it was revealed that the ticket price (approximately $31 for most dates) includes one unsigned copy of Open Book as well as a photo with Jessica taken by a professional photographer. No other books or memorabilia will be signed.

In the comments section to the pic, fans reacted to the tour dates, with some begging Jessica to add dates in cities like Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto.

“Oh this is incredible. I will definitely take a trip to NY for this!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Road trip!” another added.

“Omg I can’t wait to meet you!! This is going to be a dream come true from many many years ago!!! Thank you!” a third fan wrote to Jessica.

Jessica was first approached to write a self-help book five years ago but turned the offer down because the timing didn’t feel right.

When Jessica’s book was first announced last summer, she told People her life has been a “work in progress.”

The book will reportedly address Jessica’s time on the MTV reality show Newlyweds with then-husband Nick Lachey as well as their headline-making divorce, but it won’t be a tell-all about her first marriage. Jessica will also share details about her career as a singer and in the fashion world. She added that she thinks fans will be “surprised by a lot of what they will read.”

Jessica Simpson previously posted a photo of her bandaged hand after a marathon book signing session that had her autographing 14,000 copies of her long-awaited memoir.

Open Book will be released on February 4, 2020.