Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Pert Derriere & Amazing Figure In New Instagram Update

Instagram sensation Jilissa Zoltko is showing off her insane figure again on the social media site, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The bikini model often shares sizzling snaps of herself on social media, and the newest addition to her page that was shared on Friday, January 17 certainly did not disappoint. She was dressed to enjoy a relaxing day at the beach in the skimpiest bikini imaginable. The model was seemingly enjoying a fun day in the sun, showing off her barely-there ensemble for the camera, and judging by the reaction of her 597,000 followers, they certainly seem happy that she did.

Jilissa sent temperatures rising in the minuscule bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The skimpy two-piece was from the brand Vincija Swim, an Australian handmade swimwear label and boasted a bold, colorful print pattern that commanded attention, though the display of her toned body had already seemed to have done the job.

The bikini top had a classic triangle style that was barely enough to cover Jilissa’s voluptuous assets, which was dangerously close to spilling out of the tiny cups from the sides, as seen in the second picture on the update. An eyeful of cleavage was left very much within eyesight thanks to the ensemble’s daringly open neckline. Jilissa donned the matching bottoms of the set that put an equally risqué display. The cheeky number featured tiny strings that were tied on each of her hips and left the model’s toned legs and famous curves completely exposed, while also flaunting her enviable thighs as she stood in the body of water. Its waistband sat high on her hips, emphasizing her slim waist and rock-hard abs.

For her accessories, she wore a dainty gold pendant necklace, two gold bracelets, and a band-style ring.

Jilissa’s golden tresses were left down and slightly wavy, which cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup, including groomed brows, a coat of mascara, and lip gloss.

In the caption of her post, Jilissa asked her followers on suggestions on where to travel to next, as she was planning this year’s travel agenda.

In 17 hours of being live, the new update earned over 57,000 likes and more than 900 comments. Followers flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“How is your body possible?” a follower commented.

“Honestly the hottest girl I have ever seen,” gushed another fan, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Obsessed with you,” a third Instagram user added.

Two days ago, Jilissa shared another sizzling update on her feed where she was seen rocking a white string bikini with floral prints.