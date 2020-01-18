Kaley Cuoco Compares Casts Of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ And ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley fears that the cast of 'The Flight Attendant' might view her as a 'pain in the a**.'

Kaley Cuoco talked about what it’s been like working on her new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, on her latest episode of A Cup of Cuoco. She also compared the cast of the show to her “family” on The Big Bang Theory.

On Saturday, Kaley uploaded the latest episode of her IG TV morning show. It was the first episode that she’s filmed in Rome, Italy, where she’s been busy working on The Flight Attendant. Kaley revealed that she and the rest of the show’s cast just completed their first week of filming, and they only have one more shoot day. Kaley described her experience filming in Rome as “a dream in every single way.”

Kaley said that she got her own personal three-hour tour of Rome during work; she got to ride around the city on a Vespa scooter attached to a special shooting rig. In addition to filming being a ton of fun, she revealed that she’s been having a blast with The Flight Attendant cast and crew. According to the actress, everyone gets together and drinks in the hotel lobby when they’re not busy filming.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie here. I love this crew and the cast. I’ve built such amazing friendships with a lot of these people. It’s really special,” Kaley said.

Kaley compared her current experience to the years she spent working on The Big Bang Theory. She described everyone from that show as being like “family.”

“You kind of don’t know if you’re going to get that again, and I don’t know why I’ve been blessed to get it again, like to love these people like I’ve been with them for years,” Kaley remarked. “It’s pretty cool.”

Unfortunately for Kaley, she’s not certain that everyone feels the same way about her.

“I’m sure that they think I’m a pain in the *ss, but I think they’re wonderful.”

One way Kaley and the rest of The Flight Attendant cast has built camaraderie is through a friendly competition. She revealed that they’re having a contest to see who can get the most steps on their Fitbits. The actress promised to reveal the results in the next episode of A Cup of Cuoco. Unfortunately, Kaley is at a disadvantage because she’s been sending her assistant, Emma, “all over Rome” to do things for her.

Emma recently made an appearance in one of Kaley’s Instagram photos, where she was pictured carrying the actress’ shopping bags. Kaley said that her assistant was so “exhausted” from everything she’s been doing in Rome that she needed a spa day to recover. The Flight Attendant cast has noticed Kaley’s reliance on Emma.

“They don’t understand how I survive without her, which is really — I should look within myself. That’s a serious question,” Kaley said.

Kaley also talked about how she expects everyone to compare her character in The Flight Attendant to Penny from The Big Bang Theory. According to he actress, she’s prepared for critics to say that she “can’t do anything else.” However, she’s “proud and excited” about her work on her new series, and she can’t wait for fans to see it.