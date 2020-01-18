‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Tokyo Vanity Flaunts Inspiring Weight Loss In Fitted Black Jumpsuit On Instagram

Love and Hip Hop star, Tokyo Vanity, showed off her weight loss in a recent post on her Instagram and fans are loving her progress so far.

In the shared collage photo, the reality TV star/rapper place a current photo of her more svelte frame next to a past photo of herself in a curve-hugging pink jumpsuit and matching hair. In the more recent photo, she rocked a black jumpsuit with the zipper pulled down low enough to flaunt her cleavage. She wore a similar hairstyle as she did in the “before” photo but this time she opted for black hair instead of pink. The all-black outfit accentuated her more visible hip-to-waist ratio and narrower thighs. Her face also looks slimmer in the snapshot.

In Tokyo’s caption, she quipped that her “haters” would say that she looked smaller because she’s wearing black in the newer photo.

The photo has been liked close to 400,000 times since it’s upload and more than 22,000 Instagram users commented on it. In the comments section, fans congratulated the “That’s My Best Friend” rapper on her progress.

One fan quipped that she looked like a completely different person in the more recent photo.

“That’s TokyoxVanity on the left and JapanxConceited on the right,” they wrote.

“Proud of you baby doll wit ya fine a*****” another added.

“You look amazing, love” a third wrote. “Keep doing your thing and f**k them haters.”

Other supportive fans assured her that she looked attractive when she was heavier as well.

“You look beautiful either-or,” a fourth commenter said.

This isn’t the first time that Tokyo has shared a photo of herself in the jumpsuit. In an Instagram post from two days ago, she shared a collage that showcased the ensemble at three different angles.

This also isn’t the first time that she’s let her Instagram followers know that she’s been working on her fitness.

In a previous post, Tokyo shared a snippet of her gym routine on Instagram. In the clip, she performed dumbell lifts while holding a squat position. In the background, you can hear her trainer, @bodybyted, telling her to squat a “little lower.”

“This sh*t hurt but I’m about to eat then go to the gym for the second time today,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has been viewed over 750,000 times and more than 3,000 Instagram users have commented on it.

Ted’s reposted Tokyo’s collage photo onto his Instagram page and revealed plans to help the rapper lose 16-25 pounds per month for the next 6 months.

“Me and shawty @tokyoxvanity came in 2020 playing no games‼️‼️” he wrote in his caption.