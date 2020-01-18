‘Mortal Kombat’ Is Set To Release A New Animated Film This Year

This year, Mortal Kombat will release a new animated film entitled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

The new film, who is based on the popular video game by Ed Boon and John Tobias, is said to be taking the fight across different channels. In addition, the new movie is currently in the works at Warner Bros. Animation and is set to debut this year, before the upcoming live-action film hits theatres.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Community actor, Joel McHale is set to star in the new film as Johnny Cage, and Dexter actress Jennifer Carpenter will play Cage’s love interest and special agent, Sonya Blade.

The rest of the cast includes Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, who is Scorpion’s human form, Steve Blum as the cryomancer and part of the Lin Kuei clan, Sub-Zero, Jordan Rodrigues as the Mortal Kombat champion, Lui Kang, Artt Butler as the primary antagonist and powerful sorcerer, Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as the sorcerer and necromancer from the Netherrealm, Quan Chi, David B. Mitchell as the thunder god, Raiden, Ikee Amadi as the soldier with cybernetically-enhanced arms, Jax Briggs, Robin Atkin Downes as the Black Dragon leader, Kano, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Prince of the Shokan who won nine straight tournaments, Goro, Grey Griffin as Edenian Princess and step-daughter of Shao Khan, Kitana and Scorpion’s wife Satoshi Hasashi, as well as Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer, who is probably a new character.

While there is still no details as to what the movie is about, it may be possible that it will focus on Scorpion, with his life before his family died and before being a ninja revenant. It may be that he wants to seek revenge for the death of his wife and son, who was killed by the powerful Quan Chi.

Scorpion’s Revenge will be directed by Ethan Spaulding, who directed the animated film Batman: Assault on Arkham and directed several episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The script for the new movie was written by renowned screenwriter Jeremy Adams, who has worked on several big animation movies such as DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans.

The upcoming live-action film, on the other hand, is still in the works and was reportedly filmed in Australia. According to Screen Rant, Mortal Kombat is the first non-horror movie to be produced by Atomic Monster Productions, a company known for its various horror films based in The Conjuring universe. The reboot is set to be released in early 2021.