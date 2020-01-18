Kaley Cuoco Looks Effortlessly Flawless On A Vespa In Rome

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who many fans know from her role on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is currently filming her project The Flight Attendant in Rome, Italy. Kaley has been jetting around the world to different destinations for the project, and she has been keeping her fans updated by sharing behind-the-scenes Instagram peeks at the process.

In her latest Instagram update, Kaley perched on the back of a forest green vespa in a busy area. The vespa was in the middle of a cobblestone-lined spot, with several buildings visible in the background, as well as a large tree off in the distance. The background was filled with ladders and other gear from the production crew as well.

Kaley was bundled up in a belted coat and black pants, and had a scarf wrapped around her neck. She also had a helmet on, so her blond locks were barely visible as they were tucked away. Though Kaley was on the vespa, she wasn’t actually riding it, as she clarified in the caption of the post. The vespa itself was on a rig, presumably so the crew could film Kaley on the vehicle in a safe manner for a scene.

The shot was just another behind-the-scenes peek at the process of creating The Flight Attendant that Kaley shared with her followers. She also gave credit to Suzanne McCormack, who is part of her team at Yes, Norman Productions, for taking the picture.

Kaley’s followers absolutely loved the glimpse at what the filming process is like for her, and the post racked up over 109,400 likes within just 17 hours. Many of the blond bombshell’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“This is so dope!!!” one follower commented.

Another fan compared the project to Kaley’s role on The Big Bang Theory, and said “much different than eating Chinese on comfy couch in an apartment. Can’t wait to see this new show!”

“We traveled Italy this last fall including Rome! Such an amazing place I miss it. Thanks for sharing all these great photos,” another fan added.

One follower simply loved the vibe of Kaley’s shot, and said “you go on with your bad self” followed by a praise hand emoji.

The vespa update followed another cheeky shot that Kaley shared from her time in Rome. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kaley shared a glimpse of what she’s doing when she’s not busy filming in Rome. She went on a bit of a shopping spree, and took her personal assistant along with her. Kaley looked flawless as she sipped a latte, and her assistant lugged several bags as she accompanied Kaley.