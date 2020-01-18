Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Wows Fans Wearing Nothing But Gloves & Pants

Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure in a risqué photoshoot that showed her wearing nothing but pale pink elbow gloves and a tight pair of hot pink pants.

Gizele’s post consisted of four photos that showed her posing topless in the revealing outfit. She was in front of a plain white wall with no distractions, making the photos all about her.

Two of the pictures showed the beauty from the front. One snap captured her up-close as she posed with her arms crossed over her chest. Her fingers were clasped, and she held her hands under her chin while gazing at the camera. Her skin looked flawless against the satin fabric of the gloves.

The other front shot captured Gizele’s body from the waist up as she crossed her arms over her chest, placing her hands on her shoulders. She gave the camera a serious look and posed in such a way that her bare side was visible. The top of her pants, along with a small tattoo on her torso, could also be seen in the photo.

One snap showed the model from the middle of the thigh up from a slight side angle. Gizele posed with one hip to the side, accentuating her curvy hips and slender waist. She placed her hands around her neck and gazed at something out of view.

The remaining photo showed Gizele from a side angle, giving her followers a nice look at her bare back. She also flashed a bit of sideboob as she crossed one arm over her chest. She held her other hand to her chin as she looked at the camera, with her lips parted.

Giselle’s hair was parted on the side, and she wore it straight down her back. Her makeup included dark brows, a light coat of mascara, eyeliner and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She appeared to wear a different lip color in each photo. The model added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of small, sparkly hoop earrings.

She kept the caption simple, acknowledging the photographer for his creative efforts.

Her fans raved over how gorgeous she looked.

“i do not…have words,” one fan quipped.

“Lovely eyes with beautiful figure,” a second admirer wrote.

“So very beautiful,” said a third follower.

“Wow very very hot,” a fourth admirer commented.

