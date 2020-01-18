Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Skingtight Burgundy Leggings

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she showcased her toned physique in a tight workout ensemble. Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be posing outdoors on a sandy beach. Rather than posing right by the ocean, however, Jen opted to get creative and pose next to a large rock formation. The photo had a magical glow that likely resulted from the sun setting, and Jen stared straight at the camera in the powerful and sexy shot.

Jen rocked a matching burgundy set that flattered her sculpted physique. The leggings were high-waisted and so tight they appeared to be painted on. They were a deep burgundy hue, with dark gray panels along the thighs and calves to add a bit of visual interest. Jen posed with one foot flat and the other pointed, and as a result her sculpted derriere was accentuated in the shot.

Jen’s body was angled towards the rock formation and she braced herself against the rock with one arm, while the other covered her chest. The pose meant that the front of Jen’s top wasn’t visible, but fans could see that she rocked a long-line sports bra in the same burgundy hue as the leggings. The outfit showcased a hint of her chiselled stomach, as well as her sculpted arms.

She didn’t add many accessories to her look, just rocking a pair of white sneakers. Jen’s brunette lock were pulled back in a low ponytail, and her makeup was natural for the shot.

Jen accompanied the steamy shot with a motivational caption for her fans, impressing the importance of mindset on them. Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 101,900 likes within just 16 hours, including a like from blond bombshell and former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood.

Many of Jen’s fans shared their thoughts on the post in the comment section as well.

One fan loved Jen’s workout ensemble, and commented “this outfit” followed by several heart eyes emoji.

Another follower appreciated the motivational caption that Jen paired with the snap, and said “thank you for that! I’m starting in my fitness journey again and it’s hard as heck.”

One fan simply said “perfection.”

Another called Jen the “booty queen.”

Jen frequently flaunts her incredible body for her Instagram followers, generally alternating between workout gear and swimwear. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen mixed things up by sharing a snap in which she rocked a tiny black bikini and a pair of glasses for a studious yet sexy update.