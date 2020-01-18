‘Big Brother’ Stars Jackson Michie & Holly Allen Get An Apartment Together In L.A.

The CBS reality stars have extended their lease on love.

Big Brother stars Jackson Michie and Holly Allen have become permanent roommates. The CBS reality stars have moved in together just six months after meeting in the Big Brother house last summer.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Jackson, who was the winner of Big Brother 21, posed with his lady love on their new kitchen island while holding up the keys to their new place along with their original Big Brother keys.

In the comments section to the post, fans and fellow Big Brother alums including Kat Dunn, Kevin Schlehuber, Josh Martinez, and Nicole Franzel reacted to the move-in news.

“Wait stop it’s official?” one follower asked.

“As long as he changes out empty toilet paper rolls and puts the seat back down after he pees…I think this can work,” another wrote. “Happy for y’all.”

Jackson and Holly issued a statement to Us Weekly in which they revealed they moved in together in an apartment in the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles.

“We both fell in love with the first apartment we looked at. It is a quieter neighborhood, close to the beach and, most importantly, super dog friendly,” the couple said. “Little Jackson [Holly’s dog] loves it. We have similar sense of style and love interior design, so decorating has been a blast.”

Michie, 24, and Allen, 31, made headlines for their romance on last summer’s Big Brother, and the relationship has thrived outside of the CBS summertime house. In the statement, the duo noted that they’ve been “attached at the hip” since exiting the Big Brother house in September.

“Both of our leases were coming to an end and … we both just thought it made sense,” the lovebirds said of their decision to move in together.

The couple stopped short of talking about an engagement though.

“One thing at a time!” they said, before adding that they believe their relationship will “go the distance” because they are best friends.

Jackson and Holly have already had their former Big Brother housemates Kat Dunn and Nick Maccarone over to see their new place. In fact, the fellow Big Brother lovebirds were Jackson and Holly’s first visitors.

Jackson and Holly are the latest in a long line of post-Big Brother couples. Past love connections include Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo.

Host Julie Chen previously told Entertainment Tonight that the CBS reality show has a higher success rate than ABC’s rose-filled dating show.

“We’ve had more marriages come out of Big Brother than The Bachelor,” Chen said.