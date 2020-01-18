Witney Carson Wears Tiny Bikini & Shows Off Flat Tummy On Tropical Vacation

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro was absolutely breathtaking in a new Instagram pic.

Witney Carson wore a tiny bikini and showed off her flat tummy on a tropical vacation in a new Instagram post where the Dancing with the Stars pro is seen enjoying some fun in the sun and setting the social media site on fire with her smoking hot form.

In the image, Witney is enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation at the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit Resort in Mexico, a luxurious, all-inclusive resort.

While the image is un-dated, in the photo’s caption Witney revealed that the pic was taken before she and her fellow Dancing with the Stars pros hit the road for a four-month tour called “Dancing with the Stars Live” Tour.

The show’s professional dancers, troupe members and celebrity contestants from the 28th season of the series will perform some of the most iconic dances from the ABC series along with some new routines that will thrill audiences across the United States from January through April of this year.

Witney and her fellow pros who are involved in the tour had six weeks off from their grueling weekly work in the ballroom to enjoy the holiday season before hitting the road.

In the photo, Witney is wearing a tropical print bikini.

The garment featured designs in different hues of orange, peach, blue and dark grey, which looked striking against the dance pro’s tanned and toned form. The bikini showed off her flat stomach, tiny waist, and long legs.

Witney was seen leaning against what appears to be a railing on a veranda of her hotel room, looking away from the camera and into the distance, her eyes covered by large sunglasses.

Behind her, the majesty of the resort was in full display. Lush foliage dotted the area. A stunning poolside view was brightened up by a series of white umbrellas to provide guests with a respite from the sun. In the distance was a breathtaking ocean view which provided a true blue background that almost melded into the sky above.

Witney’s fans were thrilled by the image and shared their sentiments towards their favorite dance pro on Instagram.

“Wish you would do a workout video cause I wanna look like that in a bathing suit!” said one fan who appreciates all the hard work Witney puts into her body to make it look so good.

“The scenery is ok. It’s just a beach. YOU, on the other hand, are fire!” stated a second fan, followed by four fire emojis.

“So gorgeous! And love the bathing suit! And I’m from Mexico, isn’t our county great!? DWTS Tour should visit us too! I hope one day…” said a third fan from the country, thankful that Witney was enjoying her stay and the stunning weather.

On January 2, Witney teased she and husband Carson McAllister were headed for warmer weather in an Instagram post where she was all covered up in a chic black ski suit alongside her dog Roxy.