‘Maxim’ Hottie Bri Teresi Brings On The Heat In Racy String Bikini: ‘Friday Feels’

The blond bombshell showed off her insane beach body in a skimpy two-piece on Instagram.

Bri Teresi’s latest Instagram photo share has her followers drooling over her hotness. The Maxim bombshell headed into the weekend with a scorching seaside shot that put her killer bikini body on full display and thrilled fans with her insane physique.

Snapped on the beach, the gorgeous model and fitness guru posed next to a massive rocky outcrop, one strewn with myriad seashells. Countless shellfish were lodged into the porous stony surface, adding texture and a nautical vibe to the simple yet stirring background.

Bri was wearing a teeny black string bikini — a sleek, textured two-piece that barely contained her curves, serving up a tantalizing view of the blonde’s gym-honed figure. The racy swimsuit was made up of a triangle top that left her deep cleavage fully exposed — and ensuring that all eyes were fixed on Bri’s busty assets.

The 25-year-old hottie almost fell out of the minuscule piece, flashing a copious amount of underboob. A thin string ran across her bodacious bosom, calling even further attention to her generous bust. The detail matched the spaghetti straps, which beautifully framed her bare decolletage.

The risque swimsuit also included a tiny thong that perfectly showcased her toned lower body. The item boasted a low-cut waistline that allowed Bri to flaunt her flat and chiseled stomach. Just like the top, the skimpy bikini bottoms also featured thin straps — which, in this case, sat low on the model’s hips, highlighting her curves. The straps tied on the side in a thin, loopy bow, which draped down her hip, grazing her thigh.

The stunning Guess girl put on a very provocative display as she modeled the revealing swimsuit. Posing seductively for the camera, Bri arched her back and cocked one hip to the side. She parted her legs to better show off her thighs, with the sexy posture emphasizing her sculpted pins and accentuating her hourglass frame. Her left knee was bent and mirrored her left arm, which was raised to her face. The Maxim babe slightly tilted her head backwards. Her eyes were closed and her lips were sultrily parted, adding to her allure.

Bri’s golden locks fell down her back and over her shoulder in a cascade of loose waves. The blond bombshell accessorized with shiny hoop earrings and rocked a chic glam, which consisted of a shimmering eyeshadow and thick faux eyelashes. She wore a bold burgundy shade on her lush lips. The dark-toned natural background shone the spotlight on her supple skin, highlighting her glowing tan.

In the caption, the famous Snapchat star tagged the photographer, and used a black heart emoji and a sparkles emoji to express her thoughts on the captivating beach attire. As expected, the photo didn’t go unnoticed by fans, racking up more than 8,900 likes. The steamy post also garnered a little shy of 200 comments, including some from well-known Instagram celebrities.

Among the people who left messages under Bri’s sizzling photo was fellow model Monica Lee Sims.

“Love this bikini,” she wrote, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Bri’s swimsuit.

Maxim bombshell Hannah Palmer also chimed in, expressing her admiration for the snap in a short message that simply read, “Wow,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

American Playboy model Krystle Lina had something to say about the torrid pic as well.

“Flawless,” wrote the Maxim model, trailed by three yellow heart emoji.