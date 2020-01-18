Halle Berry Flaunts Toned Physique While Stretching With Her ‘Spirit Animal’

Actress Halle Berry might be known for her many accomplishments in Hollywood films, but she has also earned quite a reputation for having an incredible figure. Her latest Instagram update showcased her fit physique as she stretched with her personal trainer and “fellow spirit animal” Peter Lee Thomas.

The photo showed Halle and Peter in front of a large window. They were each stretching their quadriceps by holding one foot with one hand. The snap captured Halle at a slight side angle as she stood to the left of Peter. She was holding her left ankle with her left hand while leaning on Peter’s shoulder. Peter was facing the window holding his right foot with his left hand. Their silhouette against the window created a nice contrast while the light from the window accentuated their toned physiques.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star was barefoot for the snap. She wore a pair of leggings and a workout bra with a strappy back. The pose showed off her shapely derrière and shoulders as well as her toned legs. The arch in her back also highlighted her slender waistline. She wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Peter was shirtless and wore a pair of shorts and sneakers. His back and arm muscles were on display as he leaned his right arm on the window.

In the caption, Halle explained the importance of stretching while also mentioning that Peter had just welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Many of Halle’s fans wished her a happy day, while others expressed gratitude for her inspirational posts.

“Halle you are too cool love your exercise talk, great program you are doing,” one fan wrote.

“You are such an inspiration and transformational example of what is possible. No limit,” said a second admirer.

Other followers couldn’t get over how sensational she looked.

“Everything you do looks like a work of art,” a third follower commented.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” wrote a fourth fan.

There can be no denying that Halle is a gorgeous woman who does not look anywhere near 53 years old. It seems that at least part of her secret for looking so youthful is her commitment to health and fitness.

The Cloud Atlas actress likes to flaunt her curves from time to time, and recently thrilled her fans with a photo in which she wore a sexy braided shirt that left little to the imagination.